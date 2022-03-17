Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska Crowned Winner of Miss World 2021

Mar 17, 2022 Sherry Ann Guzman


Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska is the crowned winner of Miss World 2021 beauty pageant..

Karolina Bielawska from Poland is the announced winner of Miss World 2021 beauty pageant held at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska bested 97 other candidates during the Miss world 2021 pageant.

Miss World 2020 Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica passed the crown to the new princess at the end of the competition.

During the Question and Answer portion, Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska was asked “if what is the most important discovery yet to be discovered?”

Her winning answer: “If you would like to discover something new, just try to learn to with passion and empathy. We can all do it, we can all be great and this discovery is so simple and is actually  life-willing.”

Other winners are Cote D’Ivoire – Olivia Yacé 2nd Princess and United States – Shree Saini 1st Princess. Miss Indonesia, Miss Mexico and Miss Northern Ireland made it to Top 6 Finalists.


