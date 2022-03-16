LIVESTREAM: Miss World 2021 Coronation Night Live Coverage, Results & Winners

The new Miss World will be crowned tonight! Who will it be?

Miss World 2021, the 70th edition of the Miss World beauty pageant, will held its grand coronation night at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

A total of 97 lovely candidates from around the world vies for the coveted title of Miss World 2021.

Miss World 2020 Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Back in December 2021, the pageant was postponed to due to pandemic. Only the Top 40 candidates are invited to return for the grand coronation night.

Where to watch Miss World 2021?

Miss World 2021 will be broadcast live on REELZ, London Live and Univision. The event is also available to watch online via the Miss World official website and live streaming channel on YouTube.

Pageant presenters are Peter Andre with Fernando Allende with guest performance form the Puerto Rico Philharmonic Orchestra

