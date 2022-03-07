Kenedi Anderson sings “Applause” on American Idol 2022 Auditions

Mar 7, 2022


Kenedi Anderson sings “Applause” on American Idol Season 20 Auditions March 6, 2022 episode.

“Get ready to become your own hero,” said Katy. “You are the answer to our prayers,” said Lionel. “I think you are one of the biggest stars,” said Luke.

Kenedi Anderson gets three yeses and she is going to Hollywood. Watch her performance on the video below.

Longest running singing competition American Idol returns with its 20th season on ABC. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie serves as judges while Ryan Seacrest returns as host.

The American Idol winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Big Machine Records.

American Idol Season 20 airs Sundays on ABC. The show is also available to watch via ABC’s official live streaming channel.


