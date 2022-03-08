Chloe Chambers “Race Car Driver” America’s Got Talent AGT Extreme 2022 Audition

Race Car Driver Chloe Chambers wows the viewers and the judges on America’s Got Talent: Extreme Night 3 episode, Monday, March 7, 2022.

Watch her performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage.

Contestants will vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

Simon Cowell will judge alongside WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. ”America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will also serve as host for “Extreme.”

