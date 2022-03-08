America’s Got Talent Extreme Recap Tonight, AGT Results March 7, 2022 Episode

America’s Got Talent: Extreme continue tonight, Monday, March 7, 2022 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating talent show America’s Got Talent is back tonight for the third night of Extreme auditions.

Simon Cowell will judge alongside WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. ”America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will also serve as host for “Extreme.”

Keep locked on this page, America’s Got Talent premiere episode recap and performance videos will be posted below once uploaded online.

PERFROMANCES

Dr. Danger & Mary hocks the judges

Chloe Chambers “Race Car Driver”

Cyndel Flores attempts a death-defying stunt and gets the Golden Buzzer from Travis

Limbo star Shemika Campbell attempts a world record

Bruce Cook brings a heart-stopping motorcycle stunt

America’s Got Talent: Extreme will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage.

Contestants will vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

Excited for America’s Got Talent Extreme 2022? Write your thoughts on the comment section below.