America’s Got Talent Extreme FINALS Recap Tonight, AGT Results March 14, 2022 Episode

America’s top rating talent show America’s Got Talent is back tonight for the Final episode of Extreme edition.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme returns with the Finals tonight, Monday, March 14, 2022 at 8/7c on NBC.

Simon Cowell will judge alongside WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. ”America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will also serve as host for “Extreme.”

Keep locked on this page, America’s Got Talent premiere episode recap and performance videos will be posted below once uploaded online.

PERFROMANCES:

The Nerveless Nocks shocks the judges

William Brandon Fire Dancer

The JCB Dancing Diggers

Erika Lemay gets the Golden Buzzer

AGT EXTREME FINALE

FINALISTS

Verge Aero

Aaron Wheelz

Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders

Cyndel Flores

Erika Lemay

Aaron Evans

Jade Kindar-Martin

TOP 4

Aaron Wheelz

Erika Lemay

Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders

Jade Kindar-Martin

TOP 2

Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders

Aaron Wheelz

PERFORMANCES

Aaron Wheelz attempts to do a backflip for his Finale performance

Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders

America’s Got Talent Extreme Winner: Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders

SEE YOU NEXT SEASON!

America’s Got Talent: Extreme will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage.

Contestants will vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

Excited for America’s Got Talent Extreme 2022? Write your thoughts on the comment section below.