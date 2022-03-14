America’s Got Talent Extreme FINALS Recap Tonight, AGT Results March 14, 2022 Episode

America’s top rating talent show America’s Got Talent is back tonight for the Final episode of Extreme edition.
America’s Got Talent: Extreme returns with the Finals tonight, Monday, March 14, 2022 at 8/7c on NBC.
Simon Cowell will judge alongside WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. ”America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will also serve as host for “Extreme.”
PERFROMANCES:
The Nerveless Nocks shocks the judges
William Brandon Fire Dancer
The JCB Dancing Diggers
Erika Lemay gets the Golden Buzzer
AGT EXTREME FINALE
FINALISTS
- Verge Aero
- Aaron Wheelz
- Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders
- Cyndel Flores
- Erika Lemay
- Aaron Evans
- Jade Kindar-Martin
TOP 4
- Aaron Wheelz
- Erika Lemay
- Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders
- Jade Kindar-Martin
TOP 2
- Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders
- Aaron Wheelz
PERFORMANCES
Aaron Wheelz attempts to do a backflip for his Finale performance
Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders
America’s Got Talent Extreme Winner: Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders
SEE YOU NEXT SEASON!
America’s Got Talent: Extreme will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage.
Contestants will vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.
