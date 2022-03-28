American Idol Recap Tonight, Hollywood Week Results March 28, 2022 Episode

American Idol Season 20 is now moving to the Hollywood Week round of the competition tonight, Monday, March 28, 2022 on ABC!

The longest running singing competition American Idol returns tonight on ABC. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will serve as judges while Ryan Seacrest will return as host.

Keep locked on this page, American Idol Season 20 “Hollywood Week: Genre Challenge” episode recap, results and videos will be added below.

PERFORMANCES:

Mike Parker sings “Burning House”

Kelsie Dolin sings her cover of “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Katyrah Love sings Saving All My Love for You

Fritz sings “Unsteady”

Leah Marlene sings “Sk8er Boi”

Danielle Finn sings “Easy On Me”

Christian Guardino sings “My Future”

Cole Hallman sings “Vienna”

Emyrson Flora sings “Love In The Dark”

Sir Blayke & Ava Maybee Impress The Judges

Nicolina Bozzo sings “Everything I Wanted”

