Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders America’s Got Talent Extreme 2022 AGT Winner

Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders is the announced winner of America’s Got Talent Extreme 2022 competition on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Wheelchair athlete Aaron Wheelz finished 2nd place.

The result was revealed at the end of Monday’s AGT Extreme grand finals results show, March 14, 2022.

Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders gave a extreme winning act on the finale, which the judges said the most epic and thrilling act they’ve witness. Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders took home the $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

Watch their performance on the video below.

What can you say about Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders act? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below!

America’s Got Talent: Extreme showcases the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage.

Contestants will vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

Excited for America’s Got Talent Extreme 2022? Write your thoughts on the comment section below.