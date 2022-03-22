AleXa from Oklahoma sings “Wonderland” on American Song Contest March 21, 2022 premiere episode.

Watch her performance on the video below.

American Song Contest is the newest American music reality competition television series based on the Eurovision Song Contest.

It will see all 50 US states compete for the title of Best Original Song. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson will serve hosts.

The American Song Contest winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive prizes and the the title of Best Original Song.

American Song Contest airs Mondays on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.