Aaron Wheelz America’s Got Talent AGT Extreme 2022 FINALS Performance

Wheelchair athlete Aaron Wheelz attempts to do a backflip for his Finale performance on America’s Got Talent: Extreme Finals episode, Monday, March 14, 2022.

“You are a true inspiration,” said Travis. “You is what the show is about,” said Nikki. “It is brilliant, what you did is truly incredible,” said Simon.

Watch his performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage.

Contestants will vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

Simon Cowell will judge alongside WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. ”America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will also serve as host for “Extreme.”

