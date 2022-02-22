Verge Aero gets Golden Buzzer with “Drone Light Show” America’s Got Talent Extreme AGT Extreme 2022 Audition

Verge Aero gets a Golden Buzzer from Simon with spectacular “Drone Light Show” on America’s Got Talent: Extreme premiere episode, Monday, February 21, 2022.

“Tat was absolutely astonishing,” said Nikki. “I was actually amaze,” said Travis. “That was just sensational,” said Simon.

Watch their performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage.

Contestants will vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

Simon Cowell will judge alongside WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. ”America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will also serve as host for “Extreme.”

Excited for America’s Got Talent Extreme 2022? Write your thoughts on the comment section below.