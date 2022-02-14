Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022 Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige & Kendrick Lamar FULL VIDEO

Check out Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar’s 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show full performance!

While the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals vies for the title of this year’s NFL Super Bowl championship at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Sunday, February 13, 2022 — about 150 million viewers waited for the Pepsi sponsored Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Watch Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamara Halftime Show full performance on the video below.

Click the image below to watch the performance at YouTube.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams beats the Cincinnati Bengals with 23-20 final score.

