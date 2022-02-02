PGX to PHP Update Today, Price Value in the Philippines

Rising cryptocurrency play-to-earn game Pegaxy is now making its name in the Philippines. From Axie Infinity, more players and investors are shifting to this new game due to its unique ecosystem.

As stated on Pegaxy website:

Pegaxy (Pegasus Galaxy) is a racing game with futuristic mythological styling. Pega (the horses) are descendants of the mighty Pegasus. In this game, players will participate in PvP format races to win rewards in the platforms native utility token, VIS (Vigorus). Pegaxy has a very unique ecosystem that allows players to enter any race, for free. With this economic model, gameplay is very competitive, however the rewards are still lucrative. Players compete against 11 other racers in an attempt to earn a top 3 placement. All players inside the top 3 earn VIS tokens, the platforms utility token. Knowledge, strategy and skill are all required to place in the top 3. Be prepared to race, dedicate time and be one with your Pega, the rewards will make it all worthwhile.

For live daily PGX Token to PHP Binance update, check the graph below!

