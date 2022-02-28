Grace Franklin sings “Killing Me Softly With His Song” on American Idol 2022 Auditions

Grace Franklin sings “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “Ain’t No Way” on American Idol Season 20 Auditions Premiere Episode on February 27, 2022.

Grace Franklin gets a Yes from Katy and No from Luke and Lionel. Watch her performance on the video below.

