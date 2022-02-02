Caitlin & Tim are The Voice Generations Australia Winner

Caitlin & Tim from Team Rita are the crowned winner of The Voice Generations Australia!

Caitlin & Tim wins The Voice Generations Australia — the final results were revealed on Wednesday’s Finale, February 2, 2022.

Caitlin & Tim who brought amazing musical performances to the Channel 7’s top-rating singing competition The Voice, beats The Wenas, Jess & Kelsi and Ty $ Eddie in the public vote.

During the Grand Finals on Wednesday, the finalists performed songs to earn votes from the viewers.

Caitlin & Tim performed their cover of Sia’s hit song “Alive.”

The Voice winner was announced at the end of the one hour finale featuring performances from previous The Voice Australia winner.

The Voice Generations 2022 is a top rating singing competition aired on Channel 7. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents of all ages.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal.