America’s Got Talent Extreme Recap Tonight, AGT Results Premiere Episode February 21, 2022

America’s Got Talent: Extreme premieres tonight, Monday, February 21, 2022 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating talent show America’s Got Talent is back tonight for a brand new season Extreme 2022.

Simon Cowell will judge alongside WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. ”America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will also serve as host for “Extreme.”

Keep locked on this page, America’s Got Talent premiere episode recap and performance videos will be posted below once uploaded online.

PERFROMANCES

Aaron Evans performs breath-taking Parkour stunts

Joogsquad bring their most epic performance to AGT: Extreme

Verge Aero gets a Golden Buzzer from Simon with spectacular Drone Light Show

Human Cannonball David “The Bullet” Smith put up a jaw dropping stunt

Leeky Da Bikestar Impresses Travis Pastrana With Street Motocross

Wheelchair athlete Aaron Wheelz gets the Golden Buzzer from Nikki

America’s Got Talent: Extreme will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage.

Contestants will vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

