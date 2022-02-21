America’s Got Talent Extreme Recap Tonight, AGT Results Premiere Episode February 21, 2022

America’s Got Talent: Extreme premieres tonight, Monday, February 21, 2022 at 8/7c on NBC.
America’s top rating talent show America’s Got Talent is back tonight for a brand new season Extreme 2022.
Simon Cowell will judge alongside WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. ”America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will also serve as host for “Extreme.”
PERFROMANCES
Aaron Evans performs breath-taking Parkour stunts
Joogsquad bring their most epic performance to AGT: Extreme
Verge Aero gets a Golden Buzzer from Simon with spectacular Drone Light Show
Human Cannonball David “The Bullet” Smith put up a jaw dropping stunt
Leeky Da Bikestar Impresses Travis Pastrana With Street Motocross
Wheelchair athlete Aaron Wheelz gets the Golden Buzzer from Nikki
America’s Got Talent: Extreme will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage.
Contestants will vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.
