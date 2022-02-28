America’s Got Talent Extreme Recap Tonight, AGT Results February 28, 2022 Episode

America’s Got Talent: Extreme returns tonight, Monday, February 28, 2022 at 8/7c on NBC.
America’s top rating talent show America’s Got Talent is back tonight for a brand new season Extreme 2022.
Simon Cowell will judge alongside WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. ”America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will also serve as host for “Extreme.”
Keep locked on this page, America’s Got Talent premiere episode recap and performance videos will be posted below once uploaded online.
PERFROMANCES
BMX athletes The Contraption Kings wows the judges with amazing stunts
Hunter & Lillian shocks the audience with jaw-dropping motor bike stunt
Diako Diaby impress the judges with Roller Blades stunt
Jade Kindar Martin performs death-defying stunt
Flying Royals
Danny Zzzz Attempts an Incredible Escape
Golden Buzzer: Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders Impresses Terry Crews
America’s Got Talent: Extreme will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage.
Contestants will vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.
