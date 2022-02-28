America’s Got Talent Extreme Recap Tonight, AGT Results February 28, 2022 Episode

America’s Got Talent: Extreme returns tonight, Monday, February 28, 2022 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating talent show America’s Got Talent is back tonight for a brand new season Extreme 2022.

Simon Cowell will judge alongside WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. ”America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will also serve as host for “Extreme.”

PERFROMANCES

BMX athletes The Contraption Kings wows the judges with amazing stunts

Hunter & Lillian shocks the audience with jaw-dropping motor bike stunt

Diako Diaby impress the judges with Roller Blades stunt

Jade Kindar Martin performs death-defying stunt

Flying Royals

Danny Zzzz Attempts an Incredible Escape

Golden Buzzer: Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders Impresses Terry Crews

America’s Got Talent: Extreme will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage.

Contestants will vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

