Xiaomi to Launch Redmi Note 11 Series Globally on January 26

Xiaomi will officially launch the Redmi Note 11 Series in the global market on January 26, 2022.
Following the success of the Redmi Note 10 series, popular phone maker Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 11 Series next week, January 26, 2022.
Redmi Note 11 series was released sometime in October 2021 in China and it comes with three different variants, the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+.
It was also launched earlier in India with difference naming such as Redmi Note 11T 5G and Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G.
Just like the previous Note 10 series, the Note 11 global versions are expected to have different names and configurations from the models released in China and India.
While we wait for the launching event, here are the specs and features that might give you idea about the Redmi Note 11 series.
Redmi Note 11
- 6.6 inches IPS LCD Display, 90Hz
- Dimensity 810 5G CPU
- Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4/6/8GB RAM
- 128/256GB Storage
- Android 11, MIUI 12.5
- 16MP Front Camera
- 50MP+8MP Rear Camera
- 5000mAh Battery, 33W Fast Charging
- GSM/CDMA/HSPA/EVDO/LTE/5G
- Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE
- GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
- Compass, Gyro, Proximity, Accelerometer, IR Blaster
- Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
- Stereo Speaker, 3.5mm Audio Jack
- USB Type-C, OTG, Dual Sim Slot
- IP53, dust and splash protection
- Dimension: 163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm
- Weight: 195 Grams
- Colors: Mysterious Black, Milky Way Blue, Mint Green
- Price: TBA
Redmi Note 11 Pro
- 6.7 inches Super Amoled HDR10 Display, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- Dimensity 920 5G CPU
- Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6/8GB RAM
- 128/256GB Storage
- Android 11, MIUI 12.5
- 16MP Front Camera
- 108MP+8MP+2MP Rear Camera
- 5160 mAh Battery, 67W Fast Charging
- GSM/CDMA/HSPA/EVDO/LTE/5G
- Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE
- GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NavIC
- Compass, Gyro, Proximity, Accelerometer, IR Blaster, NFC
- Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
- Stereo Speaker, 3.5mm Audio Jack
- USB Type-C, OTG, Dual Sim Slot
- Dimension: 163.7 x 76.2 x 8.3 mm mm
- Weight: 207 Grams
- Colors: Mysterious Black, Forest Green, Timeless Purple, Milky Way Blue
- Price: TBA
Redmi Note 11 Pro+
- 6.7 inches Super Amoled HDR10 Display, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- Dimensity 920 5G CPU
- Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6/8GB RAM
- 128/256GB Storage
- Android 11, MIUI 12.5
- 16MP Front Camera
- 108MP+8MP+2MP Rear Camera
- 4500mAh Battery, 120W Fast Charging
- GSM/CDMA/HSPA/EVDO/LTE/5G
- Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE
- GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NavIC
- Compass, Gyro, Proximity, Accelerometer, IR Blaster, NFC
- Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
- Stereo Speaker, 3.5mm Audio Jack
- USB Type-C, OTG, Dual Sim Slot
- Dimension: 163.7 x 76.2 x 8.3 mm mm
- Weight: 207 Grams
- Colors: Mysterious Black, Forest Green, Timeless Purple
- Price: TBA
Official price will be revealed during the launching event on January 26.
WRITE YOUR COMMENTS HERE!