vivo Y76 5G Review, Full Specs, Release Date & Price Philippines

vivo Y76 5G vlog phone is now available for purchase in the Philippines!

vivo Y76 5G is a mid-range vlog phone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, Mali-G57 MC2 GPU with 8GB RAM, 4GB Extended RAM, 128GB internal storage and 50MP triple rear camera.

vivo Y76 5G also feature a 6.58-inche FHD+ IPS LCD display and 4100mAh battery capacity with 44W flash charge support.

Some of its features are the 50MP that is designed for vlog or video content production, Dual Video recording and AI Video editor. It is also a powerful phone that can flawlessly run heavy games with high graphics with 5G connectivity.

vivo Y76 5G is now available in the Philippines for the price of P16,999.

Here’s the unboxing, full review, gaming and camera test of vivo Y76 5G.

Below is the full specification of vivo Y76 5G

6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD Display

Mediatek Dimensity 700 5g CPU

Mali-G57 Mc2 GPU

8GB RAM + 4GB Extended RAM + 128GB Storage

Funtouch OS 12, Android 11

16MP Front Camera

50MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera

4100mAh Battery, 44w Flash Charge

GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G Network

Wi-fi 2.4Ghz/5Ghz, Bluetooth 5.1

GPS, A-Gps, Glonass, Galileo, BDS, Qzss

Compass, Gyro, Proximity, Accelerometer

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Loudspeaker, 3.5mm Audio Jack, FM Radio

Usb Type-C, OTG, Dual sim slot, Microsd slot

Dimensions: 163.8 x 75 x 7.79xmm

Weight: 175 grams

Colors: cosmic aurora, midnight space

Price: Php16,999

Please subscribe to our channel and follow us on Tiktok Facebook and Twitter.