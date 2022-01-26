vivo V23 5G Full Specs, Release Date & Price Philippines

Global smartphone brand vivo is set to launch its latest smartphone in the Philippines, the vivo V23 Series 5G!
The vivo V23 5G reported to have Dimensity 920 processor, 8GB/12GB with 4GB extended RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen display, 64MP triple rear camera, 50MP front camera and a 4200 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.
One of the unique feature of the new vivo V23 is the color changing glass back cover.
vivo V23 5G is expected to launch in the Philippines on February 12, 2022. Price is yet to be announced. Below is the specifications of vivo V23 5G.
- 6.44 inches AMOLED HDR10 Display, 90Hz
- MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm) CPU
- Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB/12GB +4GB Extended RAM
- 128/256GB Storage
- Android 12, Funtouch 12
- Rear Camera 64 MP f/1.9 Wide, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide, 2 MP f/2.4 Macro
- Front Camera 50MP f/2.0 Wide, 8MP f/2.3 Ultrawide
- 4200 mAh Battery, 44W Fast Charging
- GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
- Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, NFC
- GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
- Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- Loudspeaker
- USB Type-C, OTG, Dual Sim Slot
- Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), glass back
- Dimension: 157.2 x 72.4 x 7.4 or 7.6 mm
- Weight: 179 Grams
- Colors: Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black
- Price: TBA
