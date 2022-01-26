vivo V23 5G Full Specs, Release Date & Price Philippines

Global smartphone brand vivo is set to launch its latest smartphone in the Philippines, the vivo V23 Series 5G!

vivo will soon introduce the vivo V23 Series 5G in the mobile phone market in the Philippines.

The vivo V23 5G reported to have Dimensity 920 processor, 8GB/12GB with 4GB extended RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen display, 64MP triple rear camera, 50MP front camera and a 4200 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

One of the unique feature of the new vivo V23 is the color changing glass back cover.

vivo V23 5G is expected to launch in the Philippines on February 12, 2022. Price is yet to be announced. Below is the specifications of vivo V23 5G.

6.44 inches AMOLED HDR10 Display, 90Hz

MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm) CPU

Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB/12GB +4GB Extended RAM

128/256GB Storage

Android 12, Funtouch 12

Rear Camera 64 MP f/1.9 Wide, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide, 2 MP f/2.4 Macro

Front Camera 50MP f/2.0 Wide, 8MP f/2.3 Ultrawide

4200 mAh Battery, 44W Fast Charging

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, NFC

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC

Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Loudspeaker

USB Type-C, OTG, Dual Sim Slot

Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), glass back

Dimension: 157.2 x 72.4 x 7.4 or 7.6 mm

Weight: 179 Grams

Colors: Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black

Price: TBA

