TV Patrol to Air on Free TV via A2Z Channel 11

News program TV Patrol will return airing on free TV via A2Z Channel 11 on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Starting January 3, TV Patrol will air on free TV via A2Z channel 11. The time slot will be at 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. It will be broadcast simultaneously on Kapamilya cable channel, ANC, Kapamilya Online Live and TV Patrol channel on YouTube.

TV Patrol stops its broadcast on free TV when ABS-CBN shuts down on May 5, 2021 but the show continue to serve and deliver news to Filipino people through livestreaming platforms online.

TV Patrol is currently anchored by Henry Omaga Diaz, Bernadette Sembrano and Karen Davila. Gretchen Fullido serves as showbiz news reporter while Ariel Rojas as weather reporter.

Ted Failon, Noli De Castro and Kim Atienza has since left the show.