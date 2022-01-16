Samsung S21 FE 5G Full Specs, Release Date & Price in the Philippines

Samsung S21 FE 5G is now available in the Philippines!

Samsung S21 FE 5G is the latest addition to the Samsung S series. It is equipped with Snapdragon 888 5G with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It comes with 4500mAh battery capacity with 25W fast charging and 15W fast wireless charging support.

Some of its notable features are the 5G connectivity, IP68 dust/water resistant support, the 12MP + 12MP + 8MP triple rear camera setup and s 32MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now available in the Philippines for the price of ₱38,990.

Below is the full specification of Samsung S21 FE 5G

6.54-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+ Display

Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) CPU

Adreno 660 GPU

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage

Android 12, One UI 4

32MP Front Camera

12MP+12MP+8MP Rear Camera

4500mAh Battery, 25W Fast Charging, 15W Fast Wireless Charging

GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G Network

Wi-fi 2.4Ghz/5Ghz, Bluetooth 5.0

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO

Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Bixby natural language commands and dictation

Stereo speakers

USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go

IP68 dust/water resistant support

Dual sim slot

Dimensions: 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm

Weight: 177 grams

Colors: White, Graphite, Lavender, Olive

Price: Php38,990

Please subscribe to our channel and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.