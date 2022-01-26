Kim Chiu Issues Public Apology Over Cat Remarks

Jan 26, 2022 Zeibiz News 0


Television host and actress Kim Chiu issues public apology over cat remarks during one of her hosting gig on It’s Showtime.

Kim Chiu Issues Public Apology Over Cat Remarks

The actress was in hot water after netizens and pet lovers re-uploaded the video where Kim was caught saying the viral cat remarks.

After the video went viral on social media, Kim immediately issued an apology noting the she didn’t mean mean to say those words, nor do those actions. She also pointed out that the video was cut, removing the part where she’s saying “sorry” for her comments.

What can you say about this issue? Share your thought on the comment section below.


WRITE YOUR COMMENTS HERE!
About Zeibiz 170 Articles
Owner of zeibiz.com website.