LIVESTREAM: Golden Disc Awards 2022 Live Coverage, Results & Winners

The 36th Golden Disc Awards is set to happen at the Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Performers lineup at the Golden Disc Awards 2022 includes Hwang Aespa, Brave Girls, Enhypen, Heize, IU, Jeon Somi, Lee Mu-jin, Lim Young-woong, Oh My Girl, Seventeen, STAYC, Stray Kids, The Boyz and Tomorrow X Together.

BTS is reportedly not attending the ceremony due to their temporary hiatus but an exclusive footage from their Los Angeles concert will be shown during the show.

The Golden Disc Awards will be hosted by, Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-hee and Sung Si-kyung.

The 36th Golden Disc Awards is expected to broadcast live in Korea, Japan and other countries in Southeast Asia. The event is also expected available to watch at JTBC and Seezn official Live streaming channel online.

Red Carpet starts at 3pm followed by the awards ceremony.

The Golden Disc Awards is presented annually by the Music Industry Association of Korea. The event recognizes music artists for their outstanding achievements in the music industry in South Korea.

