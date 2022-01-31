Christine & Harry sings “Turn Back Time” on The Voice Australia Generations Blind Auditions 2022

Jan 31, 2022 Sherry Ann Guzman The Voice Australia 0


Christine & Harry sings heir version of “Turn Back Time” on The Voice Generations Australia Blind Auditions on Monday, January 31, 2022.

No chair turn for Christine & Harry from the judges. Watch their performance on the video below.

The Voice Generations 2022 is a top rating singing competition aired on Channel 7. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents of all ages.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal.


