Wendy Moten sings “How Will I Know” on The Voice 2021 Top 5 Live Finale

Wendy Moten from Team Blake sings “How Will I Know” on The Voice Season 21 Top 5 Live Finale, Monday, December 13, 2021.

“You’re such an incredible vocal technician,” said Ariana. “That is one of the greatest live vocal performances I’ve ever heard,” said Blake.

Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Wendy Moten’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

This performance was aired on Monday’s episode of The Voice, December 13, 2021.

The Voice returns for Season 21. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.