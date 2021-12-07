The Voice Recap Tonight, Top 8 Elimination Results, Top 5 Revealed December 7 2021 Episode

Who’s eliminated on The Voice tonight? The results are in and the eliminated singers from the Top 8 will be revealed tonight, Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

The Voice results tonight, the Top 8 becomes Top 5. Three artists are in danger of leaving the competition after performing on the Live Semifinals last night.

The Top 8 facing the elimination tonight are Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia from Team Kelly. Jershika Maple and Joshua Vicanti from Team Legend.

Jim and Sasha Allen from Team Ariana. Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham and Lana Scott from Team Blake.

Who do you think will be eliminated and who will move to the Finale next week? Write your prediction on the discussion box below.

THE RESULTS

TOP 5

Wendy Moten – Team Blake Girl Named Tom – Team Kelly Paris Winningham – Team Blake Hailey Mia – Team Kelly Jershika Maple – Team Legend (Instant Save)

INSTANT SAVE

Lana Scott from Team Blake sings “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Joshua Vacanti from Team Legend sings “My Heart Will Go On”

Jim and Sasha Allen from Team Ariana sings “Rich Girl”

Jershika Maple from Team Legend sings “Break Every Chain”

ELIMINATED

Lana Scott – Team Blake

Joshua Vacanti – Team Legend

Jim and Sasha Allen – Team Ariana

PERFORMANCES

Carly Pearce performs “29”

John Legend sings “You Deserve It All”

Blake Shelton sings “Come Back as a Country Boy”

SEE YOU NEXT WEEK IN THE FINALE!

