The Voice Recap Tonight, Top 5 Finale Results, Winner Revealed December 14 2021 Episode

Who won The Voice 2021 Season 21. The votes are in and grand winner will be revealed at the end of the Finale Results show tonight, Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

The Voice results tonight, the winner of The Voice Season 21 from the Top 5 will be revealed.

Last night, the Top 5 finalists including Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia from Team Kelly, Jershika Maple from Team Legend, Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham from Team Blake performed two songs to earn votes from the public.

Tonight, they will return to the stage for the last time and perform a duet with their coach. One will be named as champion and the rest will be eliminated at the end of the show.

The Voice Top 5 have had such an incredible journey. Let's give them all a round of applause ahead of tonight's #VoiceFinale! 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ApTZJSCWYm — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 14, 2021

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner will be determined by television viewers through public voting and will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.

Bake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 21 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.