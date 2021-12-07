The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts Rankings Top 8 Semifinals December 6 2021 Episode

Who’s leading The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts? Here’s the iTunes charts and ranking results for the Top 8 artists of The Voice for December 6, 2021 performance.

The Top 8 artists perform for America’s vote on Monday. Each singer sings songs to earn votes for a spot in the Finale next week.

Below is the iTunes Charts & Apple Music Rankings.

#5 – Girl Named Tom – River

# 27 – Wendy Moten – You’re All I Need to Get By

#57 – Hailey Mia – Someone You Loved

#98 – Joshua Vacanti – Ashes

Jim and Sasha Allen – Mrs. Robinson

Jershika Maple – Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

Lana Scott – Something in the Water

Paris Winningham – Close the Door

Who do you will will be saved and who will be eliminated on The Voice elimination tomorrow night? Share your predictions below. The Voice returns tomorrow for the Top 8 elimination results. Two artists will be sent home and the rest will go through.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton as judges.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.