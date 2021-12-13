REPLAY: Miss Universe 2021 Full Video Replay and Highlights

The Miss Universe pageant have crowned its new winner at the Universe Dome, Eilat, Israel on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Miss Universe 2020 Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico passed the crown to Harnaaz Sandhu from India at the end of the event.

Contestants who made it to the Top 10 finalists are Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, Puerto Rico Michelle Colón, USA Elle Smith, India Harnaaz Sandhu, South Africa Lalela Mswane, The Bahamas Chantel O’Brian, Philippines Beatrice Gomez, France Clémence Botino, Colombia Valeria Ayos and Aruba Thessaly Zimmerman,

The Top 5 are India Harnaaz Sandhu, South Africa Lalela Mswane, Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, Colombia Valeria Ayos, and Philippines Beatrice Gomez,

Did you missed the Miss Universe 2021 Grand Final competition and grand coronation night? Watch the highlights video below, full replay will be added once available online. Watch the full replay video and highlights below.

The winner of Miss Universe 2021 will fulfill her duty traveling around the world to represent the Miss Universe Organization and its various causes.

Miss Universe is an annual international beauty pageant that is run by the Miss Universe Organization. It is one of the three largest beauty pageants in the world. It is now owned and managed by WME/IMG talent agency.