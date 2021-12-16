Miss World 2021 Finals Postponed

The Miss World 2021 Finals and Coronation Night has been temporarily postponed!

The unexpected news was announced hours before the Miss World 2021 Finals and Coronation Night on December 16, 2021.

According to Miss World Organization they cancelled the show due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew, and general public.

The finale will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days.

Here’s the full statement from Miss World.

Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public The finale will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days. As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made. The next step according to the medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing according to best practices in situations like this. Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries. “We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown” said Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd. Puerto Rico offers a safe environment and a spectacular backdrop for filming the Miss World Festival!”

