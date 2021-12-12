LIVESTREAM: Miss Universe 2021 Coronation Night, Live Coverage, Final Results & Winners

The new Miss Universe will be crowned tonight! Who will it be?

The winner of Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant will be crowned tonight at the Universe Dome, Port of Eilat in Eilat, South District, Israel, Sunday, December 12, 2021 (December 13 Manila Time).

80 contestants from around the world will compete for the coveted Miss Universe crown. Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Where to watch the Miss Universe 2021 Pageant?

The Miss Universe 2021 pageant will be broadcast live on Fox, Telemundo in hundreds of local television networks around the world.

The prestigious event is also available to watch online via the official Miss Universe live streaming channel on Youtube.

Event presenters are Steve Harvey, Carson Kressley and Cheslie Kryst plus a performance from guest artists JoJo nd Noa Kirel.

THE RESULTS

TOP 16

France Colombia Singapore Panama Puerto Rico The Bahamas Japan Great Britain USA India Vietnam Aruba Paraguay Philippines Venezuela South Africa

TOP 10

Paraguay – Nadia Ferreira Puerto Rico – Michelle Colón USA – Elle Smith India – Harnaaz Sandhu South Africa – Lalela Mswane The Bahamas – Chantel O’Brian Philippines – Beatrice Gomez France – Clémence Botino Colombia – Valeria Ayos Aruba – Thessaly Zimmerman

TOP 5

India – Harnaaz Sandhu South Africa – Lalela Mswane Paraguay – Nadia Ferreira Colombia – Valeria Ayos Philippines – Beatrice Gomez

FINAL 3

South Africa – Lalela Mswane India – Harnaaz Sandhu Paraguay – Nadia Ferreira

2nd Runner-Up: South Africa – Lalela Mswane

1st Runner-Up: Paraguay – Nadia Ferreira

Miss Universe 2021: India – Harnaaz Sandhu

Miss Universe is an annual international beauty pageant that is run by the Miss Universe Organization. It is one of the three largest beauty pageants in the world. It is now owned and managed by WME/IMG talent agency.