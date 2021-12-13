Miss Inida Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned Winner of Miss Universe 2021

Miss Inida Harnaaz Sandhu is the announced winner of Miss Universe 2021, Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira finished runner-up.

Harnaaz Sandhu from India is the crowned winner of the recently concluded Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant.

Miss Inida bested 79 other contestants during the Miss Universe 2021 grand finals held at at the Universe Dome, Eilat in Israel on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

During the Q&A portion, the final three contestants answered the same question “What advice would you give to young women watching to face the pressure today?”

India answered: Know that you are unique and that what’s make you re beautiful. Stop comparing yourself with others and let’s talk about more important things that’s happening worldwide. Come out speak for yourself because you are the leader of your life and you are the voice of your own.

FINAL STATEMENT: India. #MISSUNIVERSE The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/wwyMhsAyvd — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

Other winners of the Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant are South Africa 2nd runner-up and Paraguay finished 1st runner-up.

Miss Inida Harnaaz Sandhu will fulfill her duty traveling around the world to represent the Miss Universe Organization and its various causes.