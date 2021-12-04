LIVESTREAM: Melon Music Awards 2021 Live Coverage, MMA Performances, Results & Winners

The Melon Music Awards 2021 “MMA 2021” ceremony will be held today, Saturday, December 4, 2021.

The 2020 MMA ceremony will be held online due to pandemic. The event will be the thirteent ceremony in Melon Music Awards’ history. This is the second time the show will be held virtually.

Lineup includes Harry Styles, Trisha Paytas, IU, Heize, Lim Young-woong, Lee Mu-jin, The Boyz, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, STAYC, Brave Girls and MSG Wannabe (M.O.M).

Where to watch the Melon Music Awards 2021?

Melon Music Awards 2021 will be broadcast live on the official live streaming channel such 1theK, Daum, Melon, YouTube and KakaoTV. Program will start at 18:00 KST.

Keep locked on this page, live video coverage will be added below once available.

