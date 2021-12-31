LIVESTREAM: MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2021 Music Festival Live Coverage, Lineup & Updates

The MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2021 song festival event is set to happen today, Friday, December 31, 2021.

Performers lineup includes Yang Hee-eun, Kim Yeon-ja, YB, Norazo, Sunwoo Jung-a, 10cm, Song Ga-in, Mamamoo, Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, Brave Girls, Astro, NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT U, Lim Young-woong, Chani (SF9), Kino (Pentagon), The Boyz, Celeb Five, Aiki, Stray Kids, (G)I-dle (Miyeon, Soyeon), Kim Min-ju, Hwanwoong (Oneus), Itzy, Kim Dong-hyun (AB6IX), STAYC, Aespa, Lee Mu-jin, MSG Wannabe, IVE, TAN and My Teenage Girl.

The 2021 MBC Gayo Daejejeon will be held online only due to pandemic.

Host for the events are Jang Sung-kyu, Girls Generation’s Yoona and 2PM’s Lee Junho.

What date, time and where to watch the MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2021?

The 2021 MBC Gayo Daejejeon Music Festival the 2021 MBC Music Festival will be held on December 31 at 8:40 p.m. KST at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation channel. The event is also expected to go live via the official live streaming channel on online.

Keep locked on this page, the MBC Gayo Daejejeon lineup, performances, videos, complete list of winners and results will added below once available.