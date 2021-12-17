LIVESTREAM: KBS Gayo Daechukje 2021 Live Coverage, Lineup & Updates

The KBS Gayo Daechukje 2021 song festival is set to happen at the KBS Hall in Yeouido in Seoul today, Friday, December 17, 2021.

Performers lineup includes Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, Kang Daniel, The Boyz, Stray Kids, ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, aespa, and Lee Mu Jin and many more.

The 2021 KBS Gayo Daechukje will be held at t KBS Hall in Yeouido in Seoul and will be broadcast on KBS2. It ceremony is also available to watch the KBS official live streaming channel on YouTube.

Host for the events are ASTRO member Cha Eun-Woo, AOA member Seolhyun , and SF9 member Rawoon.

What time and where to watch the 2021 KBS Gayo Daechukje Song Festival?

