LIVESTREAM: 2021 MAMA Mnet Asian Music Awards Live Coverage, Winners & Results

The 2021 MAMA Mnet Asian Music Awards will happen tonight at the CJ ENM Contents World in Paju, South Korea, Saturday, December 11, 2021.

The 2021 MAMA ceremony will be the 23st ceremony in the show’s history. This year’s theme is “Make Some Noise”.

MAMA 2021 is expected to be broadcast live in worldwide from Mnet in South Korea and will be simulcast across CJ E&M channels, other international networks, and online via Mnet K-pop, Mnet TV, M2 and KCON’s YouTube account.

The event is also available to watch at Mnet official live streaming channel online.

The red carpet will be broadcast live 2 hours before the main ceremony.

Performers lineup at the 2021 includes Ed Sheeran, Street Woman, Fighter, YGX,LACHICA, WANT, WAYB, CocaNButter, PROWDMON, HolyBang, HOOK, Wanna One, aespa, Ateez, Brave Girls, Enhypen, INI, Itzy, JO1, NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT U, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Togethe and Jannabi.

