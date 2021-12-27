Kumu App Ratings falls down on Play Store after Alexa & KD PBB Eviction

Kumu App ratings falls down on Play Store following the eviction of Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada on Pinoy Big Brother.

Kumu App has reached an alarming figure of reviews and ratings on Google Play Store. From 4 stars, the app has now an all-time low rating of 1.2 stars. The surge is apparently in line with the eviction of housemates Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada on ABS-CBN reality show Pinoy Big Borther on Sunday.

According to netizens, they uninstalled the Kumu app and gave negative reviews after they saw unfair competition in PBB voting system.

Many content creators on TikTok pointed out that the unfair eviction comes after managers stepped in to save their talents, tagging the voting system as “Taong-bayan vs Managers ” while others are saying that the managers are just doing their job and supporting their talents.

PBB will named it’s celebrity winner next week. The final five competing for the top spot are Brenda Mage, Anji Salvacion, Alyssa Valdez, Samantha Bernardo and Madam Inutz.

What can you say about this issue? Share your thoughts and views on the discussion box below.