Hailey Mia & Kelly Clarkson sings “Funny” duet on The Voice 2021 Top 5 Live Finale

Hailey Mia and her coach Kelly Clarkson sings “Funny” duet on The Voice Season 21 Top 5 Live Finale, Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Watch their performance on the video below.

The Voice will name its winner tonight. Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia from Team Kelly, Jershika Maple from Team Legend, Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham from Team Blake are competing to be the next champion of The Voice.

This performance was aired on Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, December 14, 2021.

The Voice returns for Season 21. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.