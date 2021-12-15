Girl Named Tom is The Voice 2021 Season 21 Winner

Girl Named Tom from Team Kelly is the crowned winner of The Voice 2021 Season 21, Wendy Moten from Team Blake finished runner-up.

Girl Named Tom is the winner of The Voice Season 21 — the final results were revealed on Tuesday’s Live Finale results show, December 14, 2021.

Girl Named Tom, who brought amazing musical performances to the NBC’s top-rating singing competition The Voice, beats Hailey Mia, Jershika Maple, Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham in the public vote.

During the Finale on Monday, the Top 5 finalists performed two songs each – a ballad and uptempo song cover.

Girl Named Tom performed “The Chain” and “Baby Now That I’ve Found You.”

The Voice winner was announced at the end of a two-hour finale featuring performances from Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Coldplay, Carrie Underwood and many more.

Girl Named Tom took home the cash prize and a recording contract with Universal Republic Records.

🚨 SPOILER ALERT 🚨 And the winner of #TheVoice is… pic.twitter.com/UIIqJZC4yv — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 15, 2021

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner will be determined by television viewers through public voting and will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.

Bake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 21 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.