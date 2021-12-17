Bagyong Odette Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals December 17

Bagyong Odette is now at the vicinity of Panay Gulf, PAGASA said on Friday, December 17, 2021.

According to PAGASA, as of 5am today, December 17, Bagyong Odette was located at 75 km Southwest of Iloilo City with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 235 km/h.

It is forecast to move Westward at 35 km/h

Public storm warning signal has been raised in the following areas (see image below).

Here’s the estimated Storm Track of Bagyong Odette.

For more Bagyong Odette news and updates, be sure to visit our website and follow our social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.