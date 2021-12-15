Bagyong Odette Update Today, PAGASA Forecast, Storm Track & Signals December 16 2021

Bagyong Odette maintained its strength and is now in Southern Leyte, PAGASA said on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

According to PAGASA, as of 4:50pm today, December 16, Bagyong Odette was located at the vicinity of Liloan, Southern Leyte with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 270 km/h.

It is forecast to move Westward at 30 km/h.

Public storm warning signal has been raised in the following areas (see image below).

Here’s the estimated Storm Track of Bagyong Odette.

