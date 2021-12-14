Bagyong Odette Update, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

Bagyong Odette has entered PAR and slightly intensifies nearing into a Typhoon category strength, PAGASA said on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

According to PAGASA, as of 4am today, December 15, Bagyong Odette was located at 735 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 135 km/h. It is forecast to move west northwestward at 25 km/h.

Public storm warning signal has been raised in the following areas (see image below).

Here’s the estimated Storm Track of Bagyong Odette.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Islands due to the trough and the outermost rain bands of Bagyong Odette.

For more Bagyong Odette news and updates, be sure to visit our website and follow our social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.