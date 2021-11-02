Xavier Cornell sings “Falling Slowly” on The Voice Knockouts 2021

Nov 2, 2021 Sherry Ann Guzman Television, The Voice 0


Xavier Cornell sings “Falling Slowly” on The Voice Season 21 Knockout Rounds, Monday, November 1, 2021.

Watch his performance on the video below.

What can you say about Xavier Cornell’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

This performance was aired on Monday’s episode of The Voice, November 1, 2021.

The Voice returns for Season 21. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.


