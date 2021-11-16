The Voice Recap Tonight, Top 13 Elimination Results, Top 11 Revealed November 16 Episode

Who’s eliminated on The Voice tonight? The results are in and the eliminated singers from the Top 13 will be revealed tonight, Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

The Voice results tonight, the Top 13 becomes Top 11. Two artists are in danger of leaving the competition after performing on the Live Shows last night.

The Top 13 facing the elimination tonight are Girl Named Tom, Jeremy Rosado, Hailey Mia and Gymani from Team Kelly. Jershika Maple, Joshua Vicanti and Shadale from Team Legend.

Jim and Sasha Allen, Holly Forbes and Ryleigh Plank from Team Ariana. Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham and Lana Scott from Team Blake.

THE RESULTS

TOP 11

Girl Named Tom – Team Kelly Jershika Maple – Team Legend Holly Forbes – Team Ariana Wendy Moten – Team Blake Hailey Mia – Team Kelly Joshua Vicanti – Team Legend Jim and Sasha Allen – Team Ariana Paris Winningham – Team Blake Jeremy Rosado – Team Kelly Lana Scott – Team Blake Gymani – Team Kelly (Instant Save)

INSTANT SAVE

Shadale from Team Legend sings “Breath”

Gymani from Team Kelly sings “Sweet Love”

Ryleigh Plank from Team Ariana sings “Dangerous Woman”

ELIMINATED

Shadale – Team Legend

Ryleigh Plank – Team Ariana

The Voice returns for Season 21. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.