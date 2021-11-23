The Voice Recap Tonight, Top 11 Elimination Results, Top 10 Revealed November 23 Episode

Who’s eliminated on The Voice tonight? The results are in and the eliminated singers from the Top 11 will be revealed tonight, Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

The Voice results tonight, the Top 11 becomes Top 10. One artist is in danger of leaving the competition after performing on the Live Shows last night.

The Top 11 facing the elimination tonight are Girl Named Tom, Jeremy Rosado, Gymani and Hailey Mia from Team Kelly. Jershika Maple and Joshua Vicanti from Team Legend.

Holly Forbes, Jim and Sasha Allen from Team Ariana. Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham and Lana Scott from Team Blake.

THE RESULTS

TOP 10

Joshua Vicanti – Team Legend Hailey Mia – Team Kelly Paris Winningham – Team Blake Holly Forbes – Team Ariana Wendy Moten – Team Blake Girl Named Tom – Team Kelly Lana Scott – Team Blake Jeremy Rosado – Team Kelly Jershika Maple – Team Legend Jim and Sasha Allen – Team Ariana (Instant Save)

INSTANT SAVE

Gymani from Team Kelly sings “Tell Me Something Good”

Jim and Sasha Allen from Team Ariana sings “I Won’t Give Up”

ELIMINATED

Gymani – Team Kelly

