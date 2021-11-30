The Voice Recap Tonight, Top 10 Elimination Results, Top 8 Revealed November 30 Episode

Who’s eliminated on The Voice tonight? The results are in and the eliminated singers from the Top 10 will be revealed tonight, Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

The Voice results tonight, the Top 10 becomes Top 8. Two artist is in danger of leaving the competition after performing on the Live Shows last night.

The Top 10 facing the elimination tonight are Girl Named Tom, Jeremy Rosado and Hailey Mia from Team Kelly. Jershika Maple and Joshua Vicanti from Team Legend.

Holly Forbes, Jim and Sasha Allen from Team Ariana. Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham and Lana Scott from Team Blake.

Who do you think will be eliminated and who will move to the next round? Write your prediction on the discussion box below.

THE RESULTS

TOP 8

Paris Winningham – Team Blake Jim and Sasha Allen – Team Ariana Girl Named Tom – Team Kelly Wendy Moten – Team Blake Joshua Vicanti – Team Legend Lana Scott – Team Blake Hailey Mia – Team Legend Jershika Maple – Team Legend (Instant Save)

INSTANT SAVE

Jeremy Rosado from Team Kelly sings “What Hurts the Most”

Holly Forbes from Team Ariana sings “Because of You”

Jershika Maple from Team Legend sings “What Is Love”

ELIMINATED

Jeremy Rosado – Team Kelly

Holly Forbes – Team Ariana

SEE YOU NEXT WEEK!

The Voice returns for Season 21. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.