The Voice Recap Tonight, Live Playoffs Elimination Results, Top 13 Revealed November 9 Episode

Who’s eliminated on The Voice tonight? The results are in and the eliminated singers from the Top 20 will be revealed tonight, Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

The Voice results tonight, the Top 20 becomes Top 13. Seven artists are in danger of leaving the competition after performing on the Live Playoff last night.

The Top 2o facing the elimination tonight are Girl Named Tom, Katie Rae, Gymani, Jeremy Rosado and Hailey Mia from Team Kelly.

Shadale, Joshua Vicanti, Jershika Maple, Samuel Harness and David Vogel fro Team Legend.

Raquel Trinidad, Jim and Sasha Allen, Bella DeNapoli, Ryleigh Plank and Holly Forbes from Team Ariana.

Peedy Chavis, Libianca, Paris Winningham, Lana Scott and Wendy Moten from Team Blake.

Who do you think will be eliminated and who will move to the next round? Write your prediction on the discussion box below.

THE RESULTS

TOP 13

Girl Named Tom – Team Kelly Jeremy Rosado – Team Kelly Gymani – Team Kelly Jershika Maple – Team Legend Joshua Vicanti – Team Legend Shadale – Team Legend Jim and Sasha Allen – Team Ariana Holly Forbes – Team Ariana Ryleigh Plank – Team Ariana Wendy Moten – Team Blake Paris Winningham – Team Blake Lana Scott – Team Blake Hailey Mia – Team Kelly (Wildcard)

INSTANT SAVE

Hailey Mia – Team Kelly

Samuel Harness – Team Legend

Bella DeNapoli – Team Ariana

Peedy Chavis – Team Blake

Vaughn Mugol – Team Ariana

ELIMINATED

Katie Rae

David Vogel

Raquel Trinidad

Libianca

Samuel Harness

Bella DeNapoli

Peedy Chavis

Vaughn Mugol

SEE YOU NEXT WEEK!

The Voice returns for Season 21. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.