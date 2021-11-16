The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts Rankings Top 13 November 15 2021 Episode

Who’s leading The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts? Here’s the iTunes charts and ranking results for the Top 13 artists of The Voice for November 15, 2021 performance.
The Top 13 artists perform for America’s vote on Monday. Each singer sings “Dedication” songs.
Below is the iTunes Charts & Apple Music Rankings.
- #13 Girl Named Tom – Dust in the Wind
- Paris Winningham – What’s Going On
- Jeremy Rosado – Because You Loved Me
- Ryleigh Plank – Rhiannon
- Shadale – Life Is a Highway
- Hailey Mia – I’ll Stand by You
- Wendy Moten – Blue Bayou
- Jershika Maple – God Only Knows
- Jim & Sasha Allen – Your Song
- Lana Scott – Humble and Kind
- Gymani – Made a Way
- Joshua Vacanti – You WIill Be Found
- Holly Forbes – The Dance
Note: Rankings may change as voting progresses.
Who do you will will be saved and who will be eliminated on The Voice elimination tomorrow night? Share your predictions below. The Voice returns tomorrow for the Top 13 elimination results. Two artists will be sent home and the rest will go through.
The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton as judges.
The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.
