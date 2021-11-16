The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts Rankings Top 13 November 15 2021 Episode

Who’s leading The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts? Here’s the iTunes charts and ranking results for the Top 13 artists of The Voice for November 15, 2021 performance.

The Top 13 artists perform for America’s vote on Monday. Each singer sings “Dedication” songs.

Below is the iTunes Charts & Apple Music Rankings.

#13 Girl Named Tom – Dust in the Wind

Paris Winningham – What’s Going On

Jeremy Rosado – Because You Loved Me

Ryleigh Plank – Rhiannon

Shadale – Life Is a Highway

Hailey Mia – I’ll Stand by You

Wendy Moten – Blue Bayou

Jershika Maple – God Only Knows

Jim & Sasha Allen – Your Song

Lana Scott – Humble and Kind

Gymani – Made a Way

Joshua Vacanti – You WIill Be Found

Holly Forbes – The Dance

UPDATING…

Note: Rankings may change as voting progresses.

Who do you will will be saved and who will be eliminated on The Voice elimination tomorrow night? Share your predictions below. The Voice returns tomorrow for the Top 13 elimination results. Two artists will be sent home and the rest will go through.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton as judges.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.