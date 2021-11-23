The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts Rankings Top 11 November 22 2021 Episode

Who’s leading The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts? Here’s the iTunes charts and ranking results for the Top 11 artists of The Voice for November 22, 2021 performance.

The Top 11 artists perform for America’s vote on Monday. Each singer sings “Fan Week” songs.

Below is the iTunes Charts & Apple Music Rankings.

Top #11 – Girl Named Tom – More Hearts Than Mine

Wendy Moten – Freeway of Love

Holly Forbes – Alone

Jershika Maple – How Can I Ease the Pain

Lana Scott – I Hope

Joshua Vacanti – The Show Must Go On

Jeremy Rosado – Reckless Love

Gymani – Diamonds

Jim and Sasha Allen – Have You Ever Seen The Rain

Paris Winningham – Use Me

Hailey Mia – Elastic Heart

The rest did not make it on the chart.

Who do you will will be saved and who will be eliminated on The Voice elimination tomorrow night? Share your predictions below. The Voice returns tomorrow for the Top 11 elimination results. One artists will be sent home and the rest will go through.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton as judges.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.